Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 04, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) started slowly as it slid -2.70% to $1.08. During the day, the stock rose to $1.1385 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.21.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 75.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -980.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $219.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9885, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0112.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 150 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.38, operating margin was -28.78 and Pretax Margin of -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.12%, in contrast to 16.96% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -980.70%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.73 million was lower the volume of 4.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0952.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.91% that was lower than 124.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.