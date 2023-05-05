BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.68

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.56% at $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.2227 and sunk to $1.13 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKSY posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$3.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4508, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7536.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 259 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.39, operating margin was -132.44 and Pretax Margin of -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 29.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s CEO and President sold 75,660 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 105,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,864,450. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,566. This particular insider is now the holder of 882,775 in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35.

In the same vein, BKSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.65 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.1028.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.15% that was lower than 69.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.