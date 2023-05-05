Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.17% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1159 and sunk to $0.1119 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSFC posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -332.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1460, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6299.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.68, operating margin was -45.56 and Pretax Margin of -103.35.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.70%, in contrast to 4.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 1,672 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,005. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director bought 1,493 for 8.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,333 in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -103.35 while generating a return on equity of -344.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -332.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, BSFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

[Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0110.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.47% that was lower than 161.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.