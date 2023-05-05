Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) 14-day ATR is 0.17: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.05% to $0.69. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7805 and sunk to $0.68 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BON posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$6.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5030, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5525.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 103 employees. It has generated 290,374 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,558. The stock had 4.62 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.51, operating margin was +21.87 and Pretax Margin of +25.11.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Bon Natural Life Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.03%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bon Natural Life Limited (BON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27.

In the same vein, BON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

[Bon Natural Life Limited, BON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.1625.

Raw Stochastic average of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.05% that was lower than 121.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.