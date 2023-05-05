Burford Capital Limited (BUR) PE Ratio stood at $449.00: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) set off with pace as it heaved 3.54% to $13.47. During the day, the stock rose to $13.5924 and sunk to $13.24 before settling in for the price of $13.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BUR posted a 52-week range of $6.09-$13.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.07.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Burford Capital Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.22%, in contrast to 71.98% institutional ownership.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burford Capital Limited (BUR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.91.

In the same vein, BUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Burford Capital Limited, BUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million was inferior to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.90% that was lower than 74.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.