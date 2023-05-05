Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recent quarterly performance of -51.40% is not showing the real picture

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) established initial surge of 7.79% at $0.38, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.40 and sunk to $0.3505 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$2.27.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4295, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8084.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 260 employees. It has generated 40,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.12%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.09.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0317.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.19% that was lower than 123.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.