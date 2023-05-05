Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) last month performance of 2.73% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 1.96% at $6.77. During the day, the stock rose to $6.84 and sunk to $6.655 before settling in for the price of $6.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.67-$10.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.98.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9670 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,523,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 273,898. The stock had 1.93 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.85, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.41% that was lower than 39.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.