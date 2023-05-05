Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.30% to $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$2.59.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $476.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $468.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $596.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2572, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4087.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 100.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 897,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,829,046. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 897,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,829,046 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

[Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0860.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.76% that was lower than 74.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.