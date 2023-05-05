Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) EPS growth this year is -0.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.29% to $47.33. During the day, the stock rose to $48.295 and sunk to $46.30 before settling in for the price of $48.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBU posted a 52-week range of $45.53-$72.86.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.69.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2839 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 232,154 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +34.88 and Pretax Margin of +34.21.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Community Bank System Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 75.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 55.42, making the entire transaction reach 55,423 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,662. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 53.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,923. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,585 in total.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by -$0.8. This company achieved a net margin of +26.70 while generating a return on equity of 10.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.07, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.76.

In the same vein, CBU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Community Bank System Inc., CBU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.52% that was higher than 35.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.