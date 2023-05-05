Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Moves 4.76% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) established initial surge of 4.76% at $22.46, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $24.775 and sunk to $20.5001 before settling in for the price of $21.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCRN posted a 52-week range of $15.26-$40.12.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 26.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $812.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12980 workers. It has generated 1,039,485 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,800. The stock had 4.84 Receivables turnover and 3.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.92, operating margin was +10.02 and Pretax Margin of +9.13.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. industry. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 104.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s VP, Corporate Treasurer sold 1,071 shares at the rate of 36.00, making the entire transaction reach 38,556 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,950. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,293 for 30.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,245,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 206,111 in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.89) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +6.71 while generating a return on equity of 49.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.48, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.49.

In the same vein, CCRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.59% that was lower than 43.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.