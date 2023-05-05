Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) last month performance of -9.26% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.51% at $93.42. During the day, the stock rose to $98.37 and sunk to $92.55 before settling in for the price of $98.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFR posted a 52-week range of $95.75-$160.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s GEVP Research & Strategy bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 95.25, making the entire transaction reach 142,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,662. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment bought 700 for 108.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,796. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,291 in total.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.55) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.63, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08.

In the same vein, CFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.79, a figure that is expected to reach 2.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.07% While, its Average True Range was 4.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.06% that was higher than 41.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.