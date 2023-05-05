CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.98 million

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.69% to $10.68. During the day, the stock rose to $12.1399 and sunk to $10.40 before settling in for the price of $10.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CXAI posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$21.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.31.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. CXApp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

CXApp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.80%.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CXApp Inc. (CXAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.09.

In the same vein, CXAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55.

Technical Analysis of CXApp Inc. (CXAI)

[CXApp Inc., CXAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.34% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.

Raw Stochastic average of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 399.72% that was higher than 350.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.