Dana Incorporated (DAN) EPS is poised to hit 0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 04, 2023, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) started slowly as it slid -6.04% to $13.37. During the day, the stock rose to $14.16 and sunk to $13.35 before settling in for the price of $14.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAN posted a 52-week range of $11.17-$19.30.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -225.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 41800 employees. It has generated 242,967 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,789. The stock had 6.52 Receivables turnover and 1.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.44, operating margin was +2.50 and Pretax Margin of -0.31.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Dana Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies sold 35,205 shares at the rate of 17.75, making the entire transaction reach 624,904 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,101. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for 17.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,113,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 354,728 in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -2.38 while generating a return on equity of -13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -225.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 72.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dana Incorporated (DAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, DAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dana Incorporated, DAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.32 million was better the volume of 1.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.11% that was lower than 46.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.