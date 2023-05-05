Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) last month volatility was 13.13%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) set off with pace as it heaved 23.10% to $0.97. During the day, the stock rose to $1.04 and sunk to $0.87 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBGI posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$57.37.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2202, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.1949.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 58 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.58, operating margin was -114.47 and Pretax Margin of -272.30.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -272.30.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.30%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, DBGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -102.71.

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.1396.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.80% that was higher than 125.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) went up 2.06% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.06% to $10.39. During the day,...
Read more

Masco Corporation (MAS) average volume reaches $2.07M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) flaunted slowness of -1.92% at $52.73, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) last week performance was -0.69%

Steve Mayer -
As on May 04, 2023, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.17% to $4.32. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.