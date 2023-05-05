Search
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) went up 2.78% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on May 04, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.78% to $0.30. During the day, the stock rose to $0.30 and sunk to $0.27 before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$110.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0268, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.4753.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 526 employees. It has generated 121,200 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,324. The stock had 74.80 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -27.76.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.9 million was better the volume of 0.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0832.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.84% that was lower than 215.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $41.36: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.77% to $34.24. During the...
Read more

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) EPS is poised to hit 3.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.20% to...
Read more

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) EPS is poised to hit -0.73 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) flaunted slowness of -9.62% at $2.63, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

