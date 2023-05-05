E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.63M

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) flaunted slowness of -1.13% at $4.39, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.46 and sunk to $4.285 before settling in for the price of $4.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $3.92-$9.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -240.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.18.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3682 employees. It has generated 115,579 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,023. The stock had 3.12 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.71, operating margin was -12.61 and Pretax Margin of -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 113.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 6.00, making the entire transaction reach 78,049 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,478. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 for 6.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 78,573. This particular insider is now the holder of 230,478 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -240.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.84.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.91% that was higher than 66.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.