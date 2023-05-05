East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.39

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -8.19% at $41.39. During the day, the stock rose to $44.16 and sunk to $41.12 before settling in for the price of $45.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWBC posted a 52-week range of $33.86-$80.98.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.71.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3155 employees. It has generated 816,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +54.78 and Pretax Margin of +54.78.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. East West Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 11,900 shares at the rate of 42.09, making the entire transaction reach 500,889 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 889,609. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 4,780 for 41.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,473. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,780 in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.2) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.85, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12.

In the same vein, EWBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.65% that was higher than 57.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.