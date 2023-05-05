Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) EPS is poised to hit 0.52 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.80% to $32.15. During the day, the stock rose to $33.23 and sunk to $32.00 before settling in for the price of $33.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENR posted a 52-week range of $24.81-$37.89.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -260.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5500 employees. It has generated 554,564 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -42,091. The stock had 7.28 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.81, operating margin was +13.89 and Pretax Margin of -10.02.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s EVP, International sold 860 shares at the rate of 32.61, making the entire transaction reach 28,045 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 863. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,000 for 30.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,468. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,323 in total.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.76) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7.59 while generating a return on equity of -95.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -260.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.80.

In the same vein, ENR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

[Energizer Holdings Inc., ENR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.15% that was lower than 26.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.