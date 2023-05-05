FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $468.24K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.98% to $31.53. During the day, the stock rose to $32.40 and sunk to $30.97 before settling in for the price of $32.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLNG posted a 52-week range of $22.74-$37.97.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9 employees. It has generated 38,657,444 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,893,556. The stock had 29.89 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.29, operating margin was +57.66 and Pretax Margin of +54.08.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. FLEX LNG Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.66%, in contrast to 21.65% institutional ownership.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +54.05 while generating a return on equity of 20.93.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.86.

In the same vein, FLNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.51.

Technical Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [FLEX LNG Ltd., FLNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.4 million was inferior to the volume of 0.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.39% that was lower than 33.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.