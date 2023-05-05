Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) EPS growth this year is -42.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) set off with pace as it heaved 12.64% to $30.04. During the day, the stock rose to $30.525 and sunk to $27.76 before settling in for the price of $26.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTDR posted a 52-week range of $19.06-$33.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 7.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.55.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1712 workers. It has generated 970,794 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 41,472. The stock had 277.00 Receivables turnover and 1.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.67, operating margin was +9.27 and Pretax Margin of +5.60.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. Frontdoor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 113.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 24.53, making the entire transaction reach 122,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,595 in total.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +4.27 while generating a return on equity of 225.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.65, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.79.

In the same vein, FTDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Frontdoor Inc., FTDR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.67% that was higher than 38.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

