GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) 14-day ATR is 5.00: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 19.24% to $6.88, before settling in for the price of $5.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDC posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$44.00.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -66.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.13.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. GD Culture Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.15%, in contrast to 4.90% institutional ownership.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

GD Culture Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.10%.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GD Culture Group Limited (GDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.42.

In the same vein, GDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.30.

Technical Analysis of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)

[GD Culture Group Limited, GDC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.51% While, its Average True Range was 6.87.

Raw Stochastic average of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1,438.72% that was higher than 550.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

