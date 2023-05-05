Gray Television Inc. (GTN) last month performance of -17.39% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on May 04, 2023, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) started slowly as it slid -8.59% to $6.70. During the day, the stock rose to $7.31 and sunk to $6.58 before settling in for the price of $7.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTN posted a 52-week range of $7.31-$20.83.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 33.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 983.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $618.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.13.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8942 workers. It has generated 411,094 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 50,883. The stock had 5.58 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.87, operating margin was +27.09 and Pretax Margin of +16.70.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Gray Television Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 68,750 shares at the rate of 17.82, making the entire transaction reach 1,225,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,042,217. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s 10% Owner sold 68,750 for 17.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,225,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.38 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 983.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gray Television Inc. (GTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.55, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.70.

In the same vein, GTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gray Television Inc., GTN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.26 million was better the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.43% that was higher than 48.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.