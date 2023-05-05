HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.41

As on May 04, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) started slowly as it slid -8.71% to $38.26. During the day, the stock rose to $40.80 and sunk to $37.81 before settling in for the price of $41.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DINO posted a 52-week range of $40.42-$66.19.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 321.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5223 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 7,315,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 553,935. The stock had 24.68 Receivables turnover and 2.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.82, operating margin was +10.84 and Pretax Margin of +10.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. HF Sinclair Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 67.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,000,000 shares at the rate of 47.59, making the entire transaction reach 190,360,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,853,483. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for 51.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,553,113. This particular insider is now the holder of 182,859 in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.6) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 38.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 321.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.75, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.06.

In the same vein, DINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.94, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [HF Sinclair Corporation, DINO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.21 million was better the volume of 2.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.14% that was higher than 42.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.