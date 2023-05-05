Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) latest performance of -1.81% is not what was on cards

As on May 04, 2023, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) started slowly as it slid -1.81% to $4.87, before settling in for the price of $4.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HPP posted a 52-week range of $4.82-$23.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 7.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $672.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 103.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s EVP, Leasing bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.86, making the entire transaction reach 58,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,102. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Chief Investment Officer bought 25,000 for 5.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,958 in total.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.25.

In the same vein, HPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., HPP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.54 million was better the volume of 3.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.91% that was higher than 59.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.