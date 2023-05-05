Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) last month performance of 0.75% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.51% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.37 and sunk to $1.13 before settling in for the price of $1.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUIZ posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.08.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 34.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2907, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0728.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1034 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.03, operating margin was -3.51 and Pretax Margin of -2.72.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Huize Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.10%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.69 while generating a return on equity of -8.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huize Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, HUIZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

[Huize Holding Limited, HUIZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.1831.

Raw Stochastic average of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.95% that was higher than 78.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.