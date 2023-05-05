Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.24

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) set off with pace as it heaved 3.64% to $16.22. During the day, the stock rose to $16.57 and sunk to $15.84 before settling in for the price of $15.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICPT posted a 52-week range of $10.81-$21.86.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $623.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.65) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12.

In the same vein, ICPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., ICPT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.09 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.23% that was higher than 83.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.