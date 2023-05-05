IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Moves 7.26% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) established initial surge of 7.26% at $0.30, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3252 and sunk to $0.2701 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRNT posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$3.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -362.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3461, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8281.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the IronNet Inc. industry. IronNet Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.40%, in contrast to 29.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,741 shares at the rate of 0.68, making the entire transaction reach 6,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 920,431. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,716. This particular insider is now the holder of 930,172 in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

IronNet Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -362.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, IRNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.66, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [IronNet Inc., IRNT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.0309.

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.23% that was lower than 150.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.