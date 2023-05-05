Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) established initial surge of 0.41% at $4.93, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.99 and sunk to $4.8912 before settling in for the price of $4.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$5.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.80 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.98.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 100600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.60 and Pretax Margin of +14.10.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 18.10% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.15, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.85.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 30.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.39% that was lower than 42.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.