Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) 14-day ATR is 0.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 04, 2023, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) started slowly as it slid -6.18% to $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.562 and sunk to $0.5212 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAGX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$35.60.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9350, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.8948.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 60 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.94, operating margin was -287.85 and Pretax Margin of -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Jaguar Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.06%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s Chief of Staff, CCO & GC bought 317 shares at the rate of 0.03, making the entire transaction reach 10 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,983.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$5.62) by -$3.38. This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, JAGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -39.61.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.97 million was lower the volume of 1.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0678.

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.81% that was lower than 130.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.