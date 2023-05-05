Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) went down -3.84% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.84% at $45.38. During the day, the stock rose to $49.13 and sunk to $45.03 before settling in for the price of $47.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLIC posted a 52-week range of $35.95-$58.81.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 13.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.15.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2944 workers. It has generated 474,777 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 136,895. The stock had 3.97 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.44, operating margin was +31.44 and Pretax Margin of +31.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 102.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 53.80, making the entire transaction reach 269,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,076. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,000 for 51.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,059,264. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,746 in total.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +28.83 while generating a return on equity of 37.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.73, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.37.

In the same vein, KLIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.86% that was lower than 34.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.