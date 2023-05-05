Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) latest performance of -2.28% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.28% to $13.73. During the day, the stock rose to $14.02 and sunk to $13.63 before settling in for the price of $14.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $13.57-$20.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $395.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s Global Controller sold 5,017 shares at the rate of 18.04, making the entire transaction reach 90,507 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,485. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 11,442 for 15.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 177,008. This particular insider is now the holder of 147,888 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.30, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.77 million was inferior to the volume of 2.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.85% that was lower than 41.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.