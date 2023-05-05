Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) PE Ratio stood at $10.11: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Analyst Insights

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.47% to $79.53. During the day, the stock rose to $81.93 and sunk to $79.26 before settling in for the price of $81.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LBRDK posted a 52-week range of $68.67-$126.62.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.49.

It has generated 513,158 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 661,579. The stock had 4.79 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.18, operating margin was +2.87 and Pretax Margin of +157.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.73%, in contrast to 95.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s CAO/PFO sold 3,210 shares at the rate of 95.00, making the entire transaction reach 304,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,368. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 3,270 for 90.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 296,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,814 in total.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.28) by -$0.81. This company achieved a net margin of +128.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.40% and is forecasted to reach 12.26 in the upcoming year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.91.

In the same vein, LBRDK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

[Liberty Broadband Corporation, LBRDK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.03% that was higher than 43.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

