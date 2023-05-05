Search
Steve Mayer
Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.5481: Right on the Precipice

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.05% at $0.85. During the day, the stock rose to $0.97 and sunk to $0.805 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LXEH posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$4.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1277, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5481.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 540 employees. It has generated 9,888 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 71. The stock had 352.62 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.60, operating margin was -3.75 and Pretax Margin of +2.67.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.72 while generating a return on equity of 0.10.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.90%.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11.

In the same vein, LXEH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.3591.

Raw Stochastic average of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 266.33% that was higher than 191.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

