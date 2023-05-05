LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) went up 9.06% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) set off with pace as it heaved 9.06% to $2.89. During the day, the stock rose to $3.33 and sunk to $2.65 before settling in for the price of $2.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGMK posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$37.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.08.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.52, operating margin was -54.82 and Pretax Margin of -56.95.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. LogicMark Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 11,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,645.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $4. This company achieved a net margin of -58.11 while generating a return on equity of -27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.00%.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, LGMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.14.

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

Going through the that latest performance of [LogicMark Inc., LGMK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 179.18% that was higher than 152.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.