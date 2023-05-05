Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Open at price of $2.28: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) flaunted slowness of -10.53% at $2.04, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.45 and sunk to $1.9112 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEGL posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$249.94.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -340.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.61.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Magic Empire Global Limited industry. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.23%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Magic Empire Global Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -340.30%.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.85.

In the same vein, MEGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Magic Empire Global Limited, MEGL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 656.17% that was higher than 280.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.