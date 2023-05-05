Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $114.06: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.55% to $105.06, before settling in for the price of $110.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPC posted a 52-week range of $77.62-$138.83.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $464.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $440.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $114.06.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,019 shares at the rate of 134.28, making the entire transaction reach 8,059,351 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,997. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,021 for 137.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,236,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,997 in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.74) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.70% and is forecasted to reach 13.94 in the upcoming year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.69, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.65.

In the same vein, MPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.44, a figure that is expected to reach 5.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.36% While, its Average True Range was 4.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.77% that was lower than 37.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.