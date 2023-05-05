Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.86

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.62% to $389.28. During the day, the stock rose to $401.90 and sunk to $384.615 before settling in for the price of $368.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MLM posted a 52-week range of $284.99-$386.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $350.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $346.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Materials industry. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director sold 1,685 shares at the rate of 355.61, making the entire transaction reach 599,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,155. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s SVP – CIO sold 0 for 321.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,826 in total.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.07) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.20% and is forecasted to reach 17.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.41, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.92.

In the same vein, MLM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

[Martin Marietta Materials Inc., MLM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.77% While, its Average True Range was 11.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.95% that was lower than 30.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.