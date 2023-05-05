Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.84%

Markets

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 6.12% at $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.32 and sunk to $0.25 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$0.82.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2851, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3379.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1088 employees. It has generated 38,715 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 234. The stock had 18.85 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.40, operating margin was -16.63 and Pretax Margin of -11.49.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.60 while generating a return on equity of 2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, AMBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58.

Technical Analysis of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0632.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.01% that was higher than 120.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

