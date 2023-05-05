No matter how cynical the overall market is NICE Ltd. (NICE) performance over the last week is recorded -4.78%

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.95% at $190.29. During the day, the stock rose to $198.84 and sunk to $186.3512 before settling in for the price of $198.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NICE posted a 52-week range of $164.65-$235.11.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $212.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $205.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7926 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.65, operating margin was +15.37 and Pretax Margin of +15.83.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.93) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.19 while generating a return on equity of 9.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NICE Ltd. (NICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.69, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.20.

In the same vein, NICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NICE Ltd. (NICE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.65% While, its Average True Range was 6.17.

Raw Stochastic average of NICE Ltd. (NICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.21% that was lower than 28.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.