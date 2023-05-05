No matter how cynical the overall market is OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) performance over the last week is recorded -12.99%

As on May 04, 2023, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) started slowly as it slid -6.01% to $13.46. During the day, the stock rose to $14.14 and sunk to $12.99 before settling in for the price of $14.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCFC posted a 52-week range of $14.23-$24.93.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $771.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.89.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 896 employees. It has generated 503,013 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +40.96 and Pretax Margin of +40.24.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 72.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director bought 6,473 shares at the rate of 15.45, making the entire transaction reach 100,008 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 175,563. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 1,000 for 15.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,263. This particular insider is now the holder of 266,644 in total.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 9.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.47, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.18.

In the same vein, OCFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OceanFirst Financial Corp., OCFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was better the volume of 0.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.54% that was higher than 47.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.