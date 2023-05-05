NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) average volume reaches $310.48K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.12% to $15.24. During the day, the stock rose to $15.89 and sunk to $14.70 before settling in for the price of $15.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NS posted a 52-week range of $12.80-$17.75.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.72.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1167 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,442,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 190,871. The stock had 11.61 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.99, operating margin was +27.03 and Pretax Margin of +13.43.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. NuStar Energy L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.00%, in contrast to 57.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director bought 110,299 shares at the rate of 15.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,744,279 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,014,333.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.38) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.23 while generating a return on equity of 15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.45, and its Beta score is 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.92.

In the same vein, NS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

[NuStar Energy L.P., NS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.29% that was lower than 26.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.