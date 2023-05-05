Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) volume hits 0.77 million: A New Opening for Investors

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.63% at $312.24. During the day, the stock rose to $320.70 and sunk to $311.7058 before settling in for the price of $320.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODFL posted a 52-week range of $231.31-$381.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $335.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $304.20.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23471 employees. It has generated 266,715 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 58,675. The stock had 10.40 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.11, operating margin was +29.65 and Pretax Margin of +29.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Trucking Industry. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.69%, in contrast to 76.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s SVP – Operations sold 1,208 shares at the rate of 344.71, making the entire transaction reach 416,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,082. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 20,000 for 351.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,036,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 822,707 in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.7) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.00 while generating a return on equity of 37.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.68, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.33.

In the same vein, ODFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.16, a figure that is expected to reach 2.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.44% While, its Average True Range was 11.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.03% that was higher than 36.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.