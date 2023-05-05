Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) last week performance was 2.08%

Markets

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 5.06% at $18.67. During the day, the stock rose to $18.74 and sunk to $17.71 before settling in for the price of $17.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAT posted a 52-week range of $16.04-$36.70.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.53.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 216 employees. It has generated 1,956,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 204,417. The stock had 4.56 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.75, operating margin was +27.15 and Pretax Margin of +13.22.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. American Assets Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Chairman & CEO bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 17.66, making the entire transaction reach 1,766,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,397,628. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 100,000 for 17.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,766,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,297,628 in total.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 3.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.53, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, AAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.61% that was higher than 35.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.30% to $16.13. During...
Read more

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) went down -4.78% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) last month volatility was 5.52%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) flaunted slowness of -7.50% at $18.51, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

