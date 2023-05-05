Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) last week performance was -10.99%

Analyst Insights

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -13.09% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1469 and sunk to $0.1201 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$1.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1618, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3090.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.95%, in contrast to 20.80% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.00%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

[Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0352.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 277.95% that was higher than 178.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) EPS is poised to hit 0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.63% to $79.91. During the day,...
Read more

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) EPS is poised to hit -0.61 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.02%...
Read more

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) went down -2.78% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) flaunted slowness of -2.78% at $21.31, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Subscribe

 

