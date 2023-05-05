Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) last week performance was -0.25%

As on May 04, 2023, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) started slowly as it slid -3.96% to $11.88. During the day, the stock rose to $13.40 and sunk to $11.66 before settling in for the price of $12.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$16.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2000 employees. It has generated 657,068 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 89,674. The stock had 5.91 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.99, operating margin was +22.35 and Pretax Margin of +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 108.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director sold 7,353 shares at the rate of 11.48, making the entire transaction reach 84,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,955. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,551,920 for 11.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,878,118. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,744,750 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.97.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.33 million was better the volume of 1.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.93% that was higher than 38.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.