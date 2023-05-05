Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) last week performance was -0.43%

As on May 04, 2023, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) started slowly as it slid -0.30% to $67.07. During the day, the stock rose to $67.43 and sunk to $66.38 before settling in for the price of $67.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYV posted a 52-week range of $64.25-$99.92.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.51.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director bought 13,740 shares at the rate of 73.28, making the entire transaction reach 1,006,867 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,740. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for 74.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,804,024. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,799,273 in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.92) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $125.36, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.40.

In the same vein, LYV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.56 million was lower the volume of 1.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.89% that was lower than 31.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.