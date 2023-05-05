Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) last week performance was 13.46%

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) established initial surge of 7.53% at $0.57, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.57 and sunk to $0.519 before settling in for the price of $0.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZVSA posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$25.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -198.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7311.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. industry. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.99%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -198.60%.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, ZVSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.62.

Technical Analysis of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc., ZVSA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.2284.

Raw Stochastic average of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 485.15% that was higher than 334.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.