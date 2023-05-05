Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) EPS is poised to hit 2.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 04, 2023, Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) started slowly as it slid -4.67% to $279.99. During the day, the stock rose to $304.08 and sunk to $279.50 before settling in for the price of $293.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYC posted a 52-week range of $255.82-$402.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 26.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $288.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $320.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6349 employees. It has generated 216,604 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,320. The stock had 50.63 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.63, operating margin was +27.54 and Pretax Margin of +28.33.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Paycom Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.57%, in contrast to 81.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director sold 1,070 shares at the rate of 278.33, making the entire transaction reach 297,813 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,741. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 371.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 371,170. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,778 in total.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +20.46 while generating a return on equity of 27.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.84, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.29.

In the same vein, PAYC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.84, a figure that is expected to reach 2.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Paycom Software Inc., PAYC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was better the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.97% While, its Average True Range was 11.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.44% that was lower than 35.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.