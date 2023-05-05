Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.58 million

Analyst Insights

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.89% to $2.89. During the day, the stock rose to $3.29 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $3.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBI posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$5.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 933.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $519.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.59.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. It has generated 321,641 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,358. The stock had 3.87 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.53, operating margin was +4.50 and Pretax Margin of +1.13.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 67.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 2.73, making the entire transaction reach 54,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,834. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 3.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,918. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,930 in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 42.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 933.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.96, and its Beta score is 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.49.

In the same vein, PBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

[Pitney Bowes Inc., PBI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.09% that was higher than 54.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) last month volatility was 6.51%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.32% to $9.26. During...
Read more

The Western Union Company (WU) average volume reaches $9.67M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) last week performance was 13.46%

Sana Meer -
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) established initial surge of 7.53% at $0.57, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.