Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) went down -16.26% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -16.26% at $68.29. During the day, the stock rose to $74.00 and sunk to $67.67 before settling in for the price of $81.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLNT posted a 52-week range of $54.15-$85.90.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.42.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Planet Fitness Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 106.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Div President, Corp Stores sold 15 shares at the rate of 77.73, making the entire transaction reach 1,166 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,706. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Div President, Corp Stores sold 86 for 74.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,368. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,721 in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.02, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.03.

In the same vein, PLNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.31% While, its Average True Range was 3.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.91% that was higher than 39.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.